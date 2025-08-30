Faridabad: BSc student hangs self at univ, 2nd suicide on campus in August

FARIDABAD: A first year student at JC Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan on the campus, police said on Friday.

On August 9, Vanshika (22), a BTech final year student of the same university, committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room.

Daksh (18), a native of Hisar, was pursuing BSc Life Science from JC Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad, they said.

On Thursday, at around 3 pm he went to the sixth floor of the university’s Deendayal Upadhyay wing and committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan, the police said.

The workers working there were the first to spot him and informed the university management, they said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from Daksh’s pocket.

“A suicide note has been found in which it is clearly written that no one is responsible for his death. Daksh was not coming to college for the last one week, but on Thursday he came to college and suddenly took this step,” Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and brought down the body. Daksh’s father Vinod Kumar was informed about the incident, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.