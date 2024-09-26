‘Fan’ decamps with influencer’s gold ornaments worth lakhs

New Delhi: A YouTuber from New Delhi’s Kishangarh fell victim to a scam when a female fan tricked him under the pretext of taking photos with his expensive jewelry, leading to the theft of gold items worth approximately 100 grams.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Mehrauli Police Station.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on September 18, when the 32-year-old YouTuber agreed to meet the woman at his office in Chhatarpur, Delhi.

Posing as a fan, the woman persuaded the YouTuber to let her wear his gold jewelry for photos.

While the YouTuber was briefly distracted by a phone call, the woman seized the opportunity and disappeared with the jewelry, which included a 40-gram gold chain, a 60-gram gold kada, and an artificial chain. Following the complaint, an e-FIR was filed under Section 305 of the B.N.S. Act at Mehrauli Police Station.