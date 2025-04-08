Family demands inquiry into woman’s death at Delhi park

NEW DELHI: Nikhil Singh wanted to see Priyanka one last time before leaving for Cyprus where he works. Little did he know this was going to be their last meeting.

Priyanka, the sole breadwinner of her family at just 24 years of age, died after falling from a roller coaster at the Fun and Food Village amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera where she went to meet Nikhil, her fiance, on Thursday evening.

Nikhil was to return to Cyprus in Europe two days later on Saturday but has stayed back and is moving pillar to post to get her justice. Nikhil’s father said, “He was supposed to leave on April 5 but he has cancelled his tickets to get Priyanka justice.

“Seventy-two hours have passed since the incident but the police have neither approached us nor the owners of the amusement park,” Nikhil’s father said.

Priyanka’s family has not been given the CCTV footage of the incident, he said.

“We were eagerly waiting for their marriage and making plans for their future. The investigation has not even moved an inch,” he added.

They were to get married next year in February, Priyanka’s sister Geetanjali (27) said.

“On March 8, Nikhil came from Europe, where he works as a chef, to plan the wedding. We booked a marriage hall recently too,” she added. Last year, Nikhil had come to attend Geetanjali’s wedding.

Others in Priyanka’s family include her parents, both around 50 years of age, and a younger brother -- all dependent on her income as a manager at a telecom company in Noida. “My mother and father work as a cook for income tax officers and have been given a servant quarter in Chanakyapuri. But they are not paid for it, making the family dependent on Priyanka’s earnings,” Geetanjali said.

Before leaving for Cyprus on April 5, Nikhil wanted to meet Priyanka one last time and asked her to go with him to the amusement park. “Who knew that their final meeting before Europe was to be their last?” she said.

Priyanka died after falling from a broken swing at an amusement park. An FIR for negligence and culpable homicide has been filed. Her body was handed over after

a post-mortem.