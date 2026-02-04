Family alleges medical negligence in advocate’s death

NEW DELHI: Serious allegations of gross medical negligence, illegal medical procedures and criminal conspiracy have been levelled against Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, its doctors and staff, and a private practitioner from Rohini following the death of a 28-year-old advocate under suspicious circumstances.

Ram Singh, a resident of Rohini, has filed a complaint stating that his only son, Advocate Varun Singh, who was healthy with no prior history of serious illness, died on December 30, 2025, due to reckless and unlawful acts by medical professionals. Varun Singh had travelled from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to Delhi on December 27–28 without any discomfort and remained normal and active till the evening of December 30, when he developed a high fever. According to the complaint, after initial relief with medication, Varun Singh was taken to the clinic of Dr. Pasrija in Rohini, where the doctor allegedly failed to check vitals and instead made baseless allegations of drug or alcohol consumption. The complainant has alleged that panic was created without medical justification and the family was compelled to take the patient to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, against their wish to visit a nearer hospital.

At Max Hospital, Varun Singh was admitted to the emergency department around 8:50 pm after a deposit of Rs 30,000. The family has alleged that they were not allowed inside the emergency area and that no treatment was being administered initially. The complaint alleges forced anaesthesia and MRI, delayed response after vitals failed, suspected conspiracy and organ trafficking, and seeks an FIR, independent probe, and seizure of hospital records.