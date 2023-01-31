Family alleges girl’s organs removed at Delhi hospital

New Delhi: A family of a 15-year-old girl who died during treatment in North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao Hospital has made a serious allegation about organs being removed from the girl’s body.



The family has allegedly shared a picture of a girl’s abdomen in which a deep seizure cut in a circular shape with plastic stuffed inside is being seen.

The victim’s family has filed a complaint at Subzi Mandi police station and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police on Tuesday said they have requested the medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College to conduct a post-mortem on Wednesday morning. If the allegations were found true in the autopsy report, appropriate legal action would be taken.

The victim was admitted to the hospital on January 21 for stomach pain and intestinal difficulties and died during treatment on January 26 before her operation was carried out on January 24.

“The girl’s parents took her body without any type of complaint. After reaching home, they made a PCR call and told the cops that they suspected that some of her organs had been removed,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh

Kalsi said.

“They were preparing for the burial when they found something fishy,” the officer said.

The body was then taken into possession by a local police team. “The medico-legal case of the deceased was prepared by the Usmanpur police at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital but no such thing was found. The body was preserved at GTB Hospital,” the

DCP said.

The deceased’s brother said that the doctors had not informed us about any major operation as it appeared in the picture.

“We brought the body packed in the plastic sheet. When it was uncovered, we got shocked to see the body. There was no stitching in the area of the abdomen where the operation was conducted. The thick layers of fat from the stomach were removed and plastic was stuffed inside. We suspected some foul play and informed the police,” the victim’s brother said.