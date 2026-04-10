Family alleges 50-yr-old man beaten to death for opposing petrol theft

new delhi: A 50-year-old man who was thrashed by neighbours for opposing petrol theft from parked bikes in outer north Delhi’s Narela succumbed to his injuries days after the attack, officials said on Thursday.



The victim, identified as Rajendra, worked as a contractual employee for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of March 30 in Bankener village while a religious event was taking place nearby, and many people had parked their vehicles outside the deceased’s house. Police said after receiving a PCR call, a team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

While Rajendra’s wife and children were discharged after treatment, Rajendra’s condition deteriorated the next day, and he was referred to LNJP Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries on April 8 during treatment, said the police.

Rajendra’s son Rohit alleged that a man and his two sons were stealing petrol from one of the parked bikes outside their house. When his father objected, an altercation broke out, which soon turned violent; the accused allegedly threatened to set the motorcycle on fire, he said. “They attacked my husband, my sons, and me,” Rajendra’s wife alleged.

A senior police officer said the body has been sent for the postmortem.

“We are investigating the incident. Further action will be taken after the postmortem reports,” the officer said.