Families of AGCR Colony blaze victims to get ₹10 lakh aid: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of three individuals who lost their lives in a tragic fire at a slum in AGCR Colony, East Delhi, late Monday night.

Visiting the affected site, CM Gupta expressed her condolences and assured the bereaved families of comprehensive government support. She emphasized that while financial aid cannot replace the loss of life, the Delhi government stands firmly with the victims in their time of grief.

“A poor family struggles to build a home, and such tragedies completely shatter their spirit,” she said while consoling the families. “While we cannot undo their loss, the Delhi government will extend all possible support to them. Families of the deceased will receive ₹10 lakh each as financial assistance.”

CM Gupta has directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause and prevent similar tragedies. “We are committed to ensuring necessary support and safety measures for the affected families,” she stated.