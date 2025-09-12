Families face loss, uncertain future

New Delhi: As the Yamuna River finally receded below the danger mark earlier this week, thousands of families displaced by the floods in Delhi’s low-lying areas are returning to homes filled not with relief but with despair. What they now face is not rushing water but the overwhelming weight of destruction, mounting debt, and an uncertain future.

For residents of Yamuna Bazaar, the flood’s financial toll is staggering. Refrigerators, washing machines, furniture, and entire rooms of household items were destroyed when water surged into homes on September 2. “It felt like the River swallowed everything in minutes,” said Ramesh Sharma, a shopkeeper who estimates he lost goods worth over Rs 2.5 lakh. “We had no time to shift valuables, the water rose too quickly.”

Authorities evacuated nearly one lakh residents to temporary shelters, but people say their struggles only multiplied there. Without adequate toilets, electricity, or hygiene, the camps have become another burden. “Three nights without sleep, with mosquitoes

everywhere and no fans in this heat, it’s worse than the floods,” said Suraj Singh, who has been staying in a makeshift shelter near Mayur Vihar with his family of six.

For women, the absence of nearby washrooms has been particularly degrading. “We are forced to wait for hours because the nearest toilet is too far and filthy,” said Kamla Devi, a 65-year-old resident. “Relief means more than food; it must mean dignity.”

Despite government claims of support, residents allege compensation promised during the 2023 floods still hasn’t reached most families. Only a handful received Rs 10,000, far short of the lakhs many say they’ve lost. “If the government delays help every year, how are poor families supposed to rebuild?” asked Shanti Kumari, a mother of two whose home remains filled with silt.

The flood also left behind six feet of sand and mud across ghats and lanes, creating yet another financial challenge. Pumps and pipes had to be purchased privately, with families spending tens of thousands of rupees from already depleted savings. “After the water leaves, the government leaves too,” said Mohammed Irfan, pointing to his new Rs 20,000 motor pump bought for cleanup. “We are forced to clear the mess ourselves.”

While residents scrambled to save their belongings, many also risked their lives rescuing stranded cattle. Locals say they pulled more than 400 cows to safety without official assistance. “We tied ropes around the animals and dragged them out in chest-deep water. It was us, not the administration, who acted,” said Sonu, 32, a labourer.

The Yamuna floods are not new to Delhi. Yet for families who live along its banks, each year brings the same story, financial ruin, unkept promises, and a long road back to normalcy. “We aren’t asking for luxuries,” said Ravi, a young resident. “We want timely compensation and real action. Otherwise, the losses will keep piling up, year after year.”

For now, the waters may have gone, but the damage remains, not just in the homes caked with mud, but in the mounting financial wounds of families left to fend for themselves.