Families allege delays, shortages

New Delhi: Families of patients admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital continue to face severe hardship, with many alleging that they have been waiting for hours without any clear communication about the condition of their loved ones. The situation escalated after a sudden rise in emergency admissions, stretching hospital resources beyond capacity.

Relatives said they were compelled to wait outside the emergency block through the night, with no designated seating or shelter, making the ordeal even more distressing. Several of them complained that hospital authorities were unable to provide timely updates, leaving families anxious and frustrated. The strain on LNJP’s infrastructure has once again brought to light long-standing issues within the hospital. Essential medicines and basic supplies reportedly remain insufficient, forcing many attendants to purchase even common drugs and bandages from outside pharmacies. Interruptions in the availability of vital injections and saline solutions have also been flagged by patient families.

In addition to shortages, the hospital’s infrastructure concerns persist. Recent inspections highlighted gaps in safety compliance, particularly in fire-management systems and overcrowded corridors, raising questions about preparedness during emergencies. Medical staff, too, have expressed concerns about deteriorating working and residential conditions, pointing to leaking utilities and inadequate maintenance in doctors’ hostels.

Despite being one of Delhi’s largest government hospitals, LNJP continues to grapple with overwhelming patient load and limited resources. Families waiting outside say the pressure is taking a toll on both patients and attendants, urging the government to prioritise improvements in staffing, communication, and essential infrastructure.