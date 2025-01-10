‘Fake voters’: BJP Purvanchal Morcha protests outside Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha staged a massive protest on Friday outside former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 5 Feroz Shah Road, condemning his recent comments labeling Poorvanchalis as “fake voters.” The protesters demanded an apology from Kejriwal for his offensive remarks and expressed their anger at his treatment of the Poorvanchal community.

Led by NDMC member Dinesh Pratap Singh and Morcha president Santosh Ojha, the protest saw participation from several BJP leaders, including Laxmi Nagar BJP MLA Abhay Verma, Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra, among others. The protest also saw a significant turnout of Poorvanchali supporters, with slogans like “Litti Chokha Khayenge, Kejriwal Ko Bhagayenge” resonating through the crowd. The protesters attempted to march towards Kejriwal’s residence but were stopped by police barricades and faced water cannons. Many were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited the detained protesters, boosting their morale, and they were later released with a warning.

Tiwari, condemned Kejriwal for insulting not only Poorvanchalis but also other working-class groups such as autorickshaw drivers and slum dwellers. He criticised Kejriwal for his lack of mental balance and expressed confidence that Poorvanchalis would unite to help bring the BJP to power.

Tiwari also challenged AAP leader Sanjay Singh, questioning whether he thought Poorvanchalis were deceitful, as Kejriwal had alleged. Dinesh Pratap Singh further highlighted Kejriwal’s pattern of disrespect towards the Poorvanchal community, recalling his failure to deliver on promises during the COVID-19 pandemic and accusing him of abandoning Poorvanchalis in their time of need. Santosh Ojha, president of the Poorvanchal Morcha, accused Kejriwal of using the Poorvanchali community as a mere vote bank, while

allegedly prioritising the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Ojha emphasised that this time, Poorvanchalis would play a key role in removing Kejriwal from power.

Abhay Verma and Richa Pandey Mishra also joined in criticizing Kejriwal’s discriminatory attitudes towards Poorvanchalis, pointing out the irony that people from other states were welcomed as Delhiites, while those from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh faced bias.