Fake raid: Police apprehends trio who posed as CBI officials, looted Rs 3 lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals who, posing as CBI officers, allegedly raided a house in Wazirabad and took away around Rs 3 lakh in cash and some valuable jewellery with them, officials said on Sunday.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Wazirabad Police Station.

The accused were identified as Shaina alias Tannu (22), a resident of Karawal Nagar; Keshav Prasad (28) of Shanti Nagar; and Vivek Singh (20) of Johripur.

Police have recovered Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver ornaments, the motorcycle used in the crime, and the clothes worn during the heist.

The case unfolded on the evening of July 10, when, according to complainant Israt Jameel, two men and a woman forcibly entered his home in Wazirabad, posing as CBI officers. Dressed in white shirts and black pants, they claimed to be conducting a raid based on an FIR and search warrant.

When the family asked for legal documentation, they were verbally abused and coerced into compliance.

While one of the accused stood guard, the other two ransacked the house, broke open an almirah, and made off with approximately 3 lakh rupees in cash and valuable jewellery. Before fleeing, they provided fake signatures in a notebook as a false assurance of procedure.

An FIR was swiftly registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a special team was formed under the supervision of SHO Manoj Kumar Verma and ACP Shashi Kant Gaur.

With the help of technical surveillance and CCTV analysis of over 200 cameras, the accused were tracked to Uttarakhand.

On July 18, Shaina and Keshav were apprehended in Mussoorie, and based on the information provided by them, Vivek was arrested in Haridwar.

During interrogation, Shaina confessed to being a distant relative of the complainant and the mastermind behind the plan, having knowledge of cash and jewellery in the house. She roped in Keshav and later Vivek to execute the crime, officials said.

The gang fled to Uttarakhand and attempted to evade arrest by constantly changing locations. However, the swift action by the police led to their arrest and the recovery of stolen items, they added.