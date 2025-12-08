Fake police, IT raid gang behind Karol Bagh heist

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have dismantled a fake police and bogus Income Tax raid racket behind a dramatic 1.01 kg gold heist in Karol Bagh, arresting five men, including an alleged government employee and another who had been posing as an Officer on Special Duty in the Public Relations Department of the Madhya Pradesh government. The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged at the Prasad Nagar Police Station.

According to officers, a joint team from the Prasad Nagar police station and the Special Staff of the Central district recovered 435.03 grams of stolen gold, Rs 3.97 lakh in cash, three vehicles used in the offence, and forged Delhi Police identity material.

The case relates to events of November 27, when the owner of a jewellery workshop in Karol Bagh reported that five men—one dressed as a Delhi Police officer and four masquerading as Income Tax personnel—conducted a sham raid, seized workers’ mobile phones, removed the CCTV DVR, and escaped with around 1.01 kg of gold.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Prasad Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A special investigation team was constituted under senior Central district officers. More than 250 CCTV cameras were examined and advanced technical surveillance was employed to trace the gang’s escape route from Dev Nagar towards Rajendra Place and Karol Bagh Metro stations. Three vehicles—a Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Swift Dzire—were identified during the probe.

Police arrested five suspects in the staged gold heist, recovering stolen items and fake IDs. Investigations continue to trace remaining gold and absconding accomplices.