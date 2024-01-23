Fake passport, visa racket busted at IGI airport, 1 nabbed from Kerala

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a fraudster operating a fake passport and visa racket at Indira Gandhi International Airport.



The police received information about the fraudster through the arrest of one passenger carrying a fake passport at the airport.

The arrested accused was identified as Mujeeb PP (49), resident of Perashannur, Kuttipuram, Malappuram district, Kerala.

According to the police, the investigation of the case registered on March 14, 2019, involving a passenger named Vishal Khullar from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Khullar, carrying a passport valid until August 29, 2026, had received departure clearance to Madrid, Spain, based on a Schengen Visa.

However, during document scrutiny at the boarding gate, Air India security staff detected the Schengen Visa as counterfeit.

The investigation further confirmed the visa’s illegitimacy through collaboration with the German ALO at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in New Delhi.

The dedicated team of the Delhi Police recognizing the gravity of the offence, secured a non-bailable warrant for Mujeeb PP’s arrest.

The accused was apprehended in Kuttipuram, Malappuram, Kerala, and subsequently brought to Delhi after obtaining transit remand.

The nefarious activities of the accused and his associates involved duping unsuspecting victims under the guise of providing affordable visas for foreign countries.

Their modus operandi included offering approved visas at discounted rates and preying on individuals seeking opportunities abroad.

The racket had already ensnared two agents and a passenger who were apprehended earlier while travelling on fake visas for Spain.

The accused, who constantly changed their office locations every few months, operated with the sole intent of accumulating quick wealth to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In custody, Mujeeb PP confessed to operating on a commission basis alongside other agents, receiving Rs 50,000 for each victim.