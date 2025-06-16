Fake luxury brand racket busted; 1 arrested: Police

NEW delhi: Delhi Police has claimed to have busted a counterfeit racket involved in the manufacturing and sale of fake imported Louis Vuitton products, an official on Sunday said.

One person has been arrested and further investigation is on into the matter, police said in a statement.

A police team raided a shop operating under the name Boys Street in Pitampura area here, they said.

Harshit (29), a resident of Shadi Nagar, was arrested during the raid and around 200 pieces of counterfeit items, including printed shorts, T-shirts, belts and perfumes bearing forged Louis Vuitton labels, were recovered, police said. The raid was carried out following complaints of fake high-end fashion goods being sold in the market under the guise of genuine branded items, they said.

Harshit, arrested from the store, was managing operations and revealed that the fake goods unit was owned by Ome Pankaj Manchanda, a Karnal resident. The unit, set up last year, produced counterfeit branded items with forged labels, later sold in the market. According to DCP Northwest Bhisham Singh, Manchanda posed as an authorised distributor to mislead buyers and retailers. He is currently abroad and will be arrested as per procedure.