Fake journalist arrested for extortion

New Delhi: A 52-year-old man posing as a journalist was arrested along with his son for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50,000 from a businessman and later beating him up for reporting the matter to police, police said on Thursday. Laxman Indoriya and his 26-year-old son Lakshay Indoriya have been arrested while Laxman’s wife and second son Pragyawan are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them, they said.



Indoriya threatened the businessman that he will defame him by posting fake news related to his business and other interests. But when he came to know that he reported the matter to police, Indoriya with his sons thrashed him with plastic pipes and iron rods, police said.

The matter was reported at Nabi Karim Police Station by the businessman on March 27, they said. In his complaint, the victim, who runs a restaurant in Ram Nagar Market, alleged that a man named Laxman Indoriya was harassing him and demanding Rs 50,000.