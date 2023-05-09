Fake job racket duping people on pretext of providing rly jobs busted

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police has busted a job racket that duped innocent people by impersonating themselves as senior Railway officers on the pretext of providing jobs in Indian railways, the officials informed on Monday.



The accused persons have been identified as Rahul Chaudhary (35) and Rajnish Kumar Pandey aka Satyendra Dubey (31). However, accused Sivaraman was arrested on December 29, 2022 from servant quarters 3 Mahadev Road, New Delhi while another accused Vikas Rana was arrested on January 24, 2023 from Indo-Nepal border district Darjeeling (West Bengal).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) EOW Mohd. Irshad Haidar, the complainant alleged that he came in contact with Sivaraman through a common acquaintance. Sivaraman offered them to facilitate providing jobs to unemployed youth in Railways in lieu of monetary gain.

Later, the complainant informed Sivaraman about the jobseekers from Tamil Nadu who visited Delhi where they were introduced to Vikas Rana, in Connaught Place, who introduced himself a deputy director at the Northern Railways and an IRTS officer. Both accused assured them guaranteed jobs in the Indian Railways under direct quota. The complainants paid a huge sum to Sivaraman for the same and the alleged persons provided one to three months of job training and later handed over a forged training completion job offer letters, Haidar said.

“Accused and associates posing themselves as senior Railway officers used to promise jobs to innocent job seekers and unemployed youth in Indian railways for a hefty sum of Rs 10 to 15 lakh. To date, we have come across 28 persons/victims who have been cheated by the racketeers by issuing bogus appointments,” Haidar quoted.