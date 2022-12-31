Fake insurance firm running out of a call centre busted in Noida

New Delhi: A team of Cyber police station of North Delhi busted a fake loan fraud gang, which was operating under the disguise of an insurance firm at Noida based call centre, police confirmed on Friday. Cops arrested three accused persons so far.



The investigation was started based on a complaint received at the Cyber police station through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) alleging that he is a resident of Bihar staying with his relatives in Delhi for the last three years in July 2020 due to the pandemic, he was going through some financial crisis and applied for a loan through a website. Later he started receiving calls from several unknown mobile numbers and the callers impersonating officers of HDB Finance Company.

The complainant was offered a loan as per his financial requirement but with the condition that he had to purchase an insurance policy for sanctioning the fictitious loan against the insured policy. After the issuance of the insurance policy, the complainant was induced to transfer money on the pretext of various charges for sanctioning loan amount and thus duped the complainant of Rs. 14 lakh and no loan was disbursed to the complainant.

He registered a case on December, 22 under sections 420/34 IPC and 66 D IT Act at Cyber North police station and then the investigation was taken up. During the investigation of this case, a two-pronged strategy was adopted.

Meanwhile, one dedicated team was deployed to trace the money trail that jumped through various accounts and wallets while another team was tasked to conduct a technical investigation through available mobile numbers. Later on, the locations of the accused persons were traced somewhere in Ghaziabad, Faridabad and in Northeast Delhi. Further technical investigation coupled with on-ground local enquiry successfully zeroed on the accused persons, police said.