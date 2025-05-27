Fake Instagram profile used to defame woman; ex held

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual for impersonating and abusing his ex-girlfriend through a fake Instagram account.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, North.

The accused has been identified as Aman (21), a resident of Old Anarkali, Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused allegedly created a counterfeit social media profile using the victim’s photographs to defame her and seek money from her friends

under false pretenses.

The complainant, identified as Asha (name changed), an event manager from Civil Lines, reported that an Instagram account was created in her name without consent.

The impostor posted her pictures on this fake account and sent friend requests to her contacts, soliciting money by pretending to be her.

When the victim’s friends confronted the accused, he began verbally abusing both the complainant and her friends.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections at the Cyber Police Station, North District, leading to a detailed investigation.

A specialized team, led by Inspector Rohit Gahlot and supervised by ACP Ashok Kumar, traced the fraudulent account through

Instagram’s technical data.

The team identified two suspects, one of whom was recognized by the

complainant as Aman.

Authorities tracked Aman to Krishna Nagar, Delhi, where he was arrested. Investigators seized his mobile phone and SIM card, which were used to operate the fake account.

During interrogation, Aman admitted that he had been in a relationship with the complainant for three years but resorted to revenge after she ended the relationship.

He confessed to creating the fake account, impersonating the victim, and attempting to extract money

from her friends.

The accused Aman, who is unemployed and has studied only up to the fifth grade, reportedly resorted to abusive language when his deceit failed to fool the

victim’s acquaintances.

The police continue to investigate the case, focusing on the misuse of social media and online harassment.

This incident highlights the growing concern over social media impersonation and the need for vigilant cybersecurity measures to protect individuals from such abuses.