Fake Indian documents syndicate foiled at IGI

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent involved in creating fake Indian documents for a Bangladeshi National.

The IGI Airport Police were informed about the scam after a passenger was apprehended during the immigration check.

The accused has been identified as Shamol Shen alias Samual (26) son of Uttam Shen resident of Habbra, Ashok Nagar, West Bengal. As per police, the incident unfolded on the night of November 20-21, when immigration officials at IGI Airport intercepted a passenger en route to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

During document checks at IGI Airport, Titu Barua (25), a Bangladeshi citizen, was found with a fake Indian passport under the name Chayan Pal. Barua, who entered India illegally in 2019, revealed he paid Rs 1 lakh to agent Jony in West Bengal for Indian documents and later contacted Shen in Bengaluru for a fake Russian visa for Rs 60,000.

The syndicate forged Aadhar and PAN cards to help Bangladeshi nationals obtain Indian passports and travel abroad. Shen, arrested after technical surveillance, admitted to working with Jony since 2017. Investigations continue to apprehend Jony and uncover more accomplices.