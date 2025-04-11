Fake flight ticket booking racket foiled, 2 held

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an online airline ticket scam, arresting two individuals for defrauding unsuspecting victims through fake advertisements offering unrealistically cheap airfares.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at

the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The accused were identified as Salman Sayeed Siddiqui (50), a resident of Lajpat Nagar-2, Delhi and Rohit Rajaram Ghanekar (29, a resident of Prathmesh Nagar Phoolpada Road, Virar East, Maharashtra.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended from Delhi and Mumbai after an extensive investigation.

The scam came to light following a complaint received via the NCRP portal on November 19, 2024. Rajeev Chopra, a resident of Bhagat Singh Park, Siraspur, Delhi, reported being defrauded of Rs 47,681 after responding to a Facebook ad promoting cheap air tickets from Delhi to Toronto.

Chopra was scammed into transferring money for fake flight tickets after

contacting an ad.

Police formed a team, led by Inspector Raman Kumar Singh, and traced the fraud to Mumbai and Delhi. Investigations revealed the use of VOIP calls, phishing, and fake social media pages.

The masterminds, Salman Siddiqui and Rohit Ghanekar, were arrested. Police recovered phones, laptops, and financial documents.

Authorities warn against suspiciously cheap airfares online. Further investigation is ongoing.