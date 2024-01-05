Fake engine oil factory busted, owner arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake engine oil manufacturing unit and arrested its owner in outer-north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, officials said on Friday.

The police said the accused Atul Gupta (42) had been running the factory for the past one-and-a-half years in the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area.

A police team raided the factory on Wednesday and arrested Gupta, they added. According to a police officer, Gupta, a resident of Pitampura here, used to label the sub-standard oil and chemicals with fake brand names and sell them in the market.