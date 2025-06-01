Fake cops hold youth hostage, flee with Rs 7L, mobile phone

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from the Dabri police station area of Dwarka, Delhi, three to four unidentified men posing as police officers entered a residence and held a young man hostage for nearly three hours. The perpetrators not only assaulted the victim brutally but also looted Rs 7 lakh in cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. Despite having access to CCTV footage of the accused, local police have drawn criticism for allegedly detaining the victim instead of pursuing the assailants. The victim, identified as Sambhav Khurana, was alone at home when the incident occurred.

According to his family, the accused knocked on the door claiming to be Delhi Police officers. Once inside, they overpowered Khurana, tied him up, and subjected him to a prolonged physical assault. During the ordeal, the intruders demanded money and valuables, eventually making away with a substantial amount of cash and a mobile device. What has caused further outrage is the police’s response to the crime. Rather than immediately launching a manhunt for the culprits, officers from Dabri police station reportedly took Khurana into custody and have kept him at the station since early Sunday morning till the afternoon. His family, who rushed to the police station after learning about the incident, has been waiting outside for hours seeking his release and a fair investigation. Family members have alleged that the police are exerting undue pressure on the victim, Sambhav Khurana, instead of recognizing him as a complainant in the case. They stated that there has been no official explanation provided for his continued detention or the intensity of the questioning he is being subjected to. According to them, despite Khurana being beaten and robbed, he is being treated more like a suspect than a victim.

The family has remained outside the police station throughout the morning and Sunday afternoon, demanding his release and a fair investigation. Sources confirm that CCTV footage from the area has captured images of the assailants. However, no arrests have been made so far. The lack of urgency in identifying and apprehending the culprits has raised serious questions about the efficiency and intent of the police investigation. This incident has drawn public criticism on social media, where users are expressing concern over the apparent victimization of crime victims by those meant to protect them. There have also been growing calls for an inquiry into the police’s handling of the case, with appeals made to the Delhi Police Joint Commissioner to intervene and ensure that proper action is taken and justice is delivered. As of now, there has been no official statement from the police regarding the delay in action or the reasons for detaining the victim. The case continues to draw attention as public pressure mounts for transparency and accountability.