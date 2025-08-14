MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Fake cop with toy pistol held
Delhi

Fake cop with toy pistol held

BY MPost14 Aug 2025 1:04 AM IST

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 36-year-old former accountant, Lakhpat Singh Negi of Rohini, for allegedly posing as a Sub-Inspector for two years using fake

IDs and a toy pistol.

He was caught on August 13 near a Pitampura ATM during a patrol by Maurya Enclave police after giving evasive answers and failing to produce credentials.

A search of his Hyundai Exter yielded four forged police ID cards, a uniform, badges, stickers, three phones, eight bank cards, and the toy pistol in a holster. Negi admitted impersonating a cop to gain respect and money. Police said he has no prior criminal record. A case under sections 204, 205, and 337 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed, and investigators are probing possible other offences. All seized items are under forensic examination.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X