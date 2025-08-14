Fake cop with toy pistol held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 36-year-old former accountant, Lakhpat Singh Negi of Rohini, for allegedly posing as a Sub-Inspector for two years using fake

IDs and a toy pistol.

He was caught on August 13 near a Pitampura ATM during a patrol by Maurya Enclave police after giving evasive answers and failing to produce credentials.

A search of his Hyundai Exter yielded four forged police ID cards, a uniform, badges, stickers, three phones, eight bank cards, and the toy pistol in a holster. Negi admitted impersonating a cop to gain respect and money. Police said he has no prior criminal record. A case under sections 204, 205, and 337 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed, and investigators are probing possible other offences. All seized items are under forensic examination.