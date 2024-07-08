Fake call centre busted

GURUGRAM: Gurugram cyber crime police busted a fake call centre in sector 49 area here and arrested 17 people, including 15 women, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were duping people on the pretext of offering jobs and loans. Fifteen mobile phones and three laptops were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to the police, they got a tip that a fake call centre is being run in an office in the Spaze IT park in sector 49 wherein people are being defrauded on the pretext of providing jobs and loans.

A raid was conducted by the team of cyber crime, south police station on Saturday night. The operators failed to show any valid OSP licences of Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work, they said.

Seventeen people, including 15 women, were arrested from the call centre, the police said.

Those nabbed have been identified as Faizal, Fuzail, Priti, Sarvjeet, Aanchal, Sania, Muskan, Anita, Anjali, Shivani, Manisha, Reena, Kajal, Anjali Singh, Radha, Anushka and Priya, they said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Faizal is the team leader. Through this call centre, these people used to commit fraud on the pretext of giving jobs and loans in the name of a finance company, they said.

The 15 women were hired to call people and offer jobs and loans, they said, adding the fraudsters used fake SIM cards and bank accounts to commit fraud.

“They used to get a salary of Rs 10,000-20,000 and 2 per cent commission of the cheated amount for committing fraud. These people were running the call centre for the last 6 months and used to commit fraud of about Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh every month. We are trying to nab the owner of the call centre, ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said. An FIR was registered against them at cyber crime South police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, police said.