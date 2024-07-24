Fake call centre busted, 20 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested twenty individuals including nine women for duping innocents under the guise of facilitating loans through a government scheme.



An anonymouse source tipped the Delhi Police about the call center. According to police reports, the call center dupped more than 50 victims from states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Delhi have been identified. Estimates suggest over 400 victims, with total losses around Rs 40 lakh.

The suspects obtained personal details of victims, claiming to offer loans through a government scheme, then exploited these details to transfer funds into their accounts. The bust led to the arrest of nine main perpetrators and 11 tele-callers.

Upon receiving intelligence, the Special Staff of the Delhi Police raided a call center at Old M.B. Road, Village Lado Sarai, Saket, Delhi.

The operation led to the recovery of 32 mobile phones, 48 fake SIM cards, four laptops, one dongle, 25 registers, ATM cards, passbooks, chequebooks, 23 bank accounts, two motorcycles, and one car.

The fraudsters obtained personal data and contacted victims, offering fake government loans via a deceptive website. After collecting a token payment of Rs 100, they accessed victims’ account balances and drained their accounts by instructing them to retry the payment with the available amount. The stolen funds were transferred to dummy accounts, evading detection.

Arrested individuals included Vikesh, the mastermind, and his associates, who acted as tele-callers, fake SIM card suppliers, and team leaders like Rahul, Rajesh, and Deepak.