Fake call centre busted, 13 arrested

New Delhi: The Special Staff of the Outer district police of Delhi recently busted a fake call centre operating in the Mangolpuri area, police informed on Friday. Cops arrested 13 accused persons, including three women.



DCP, Outer district, Harendra Singh informed that the investigating team also seized 13 mobile phones, one laptop and 12 registers used for cheating purposes. Meanwhile, a case under sections 420/120B IPC has been registered at Mangolpuri police station. Based on secret information regarding the operation of a fake call centre, police conducted a raid on Thursday, the senior cop added.

During the interrogation, accused Puneet (owner of the call centre) revealed that he had registered himself on Sulekha App through online mode as Mahalaxmi Finance. After receiving the mobile numbers from the online application, Puneet used to make calls to customers through telecommunication by his workers.

The accused have been identified as Puneet (35), a resident of Badli, Rahul Pal (28), Govinda (28), a resident of Shahdara, Shubham (23), a resident of Jagat Puri, Delhi, Nitin (30), Sachin (23), a resident of Rohini, Aman (21), Chandan (25), Vikas (22), Dilshad (31) and three female accused aged 26, 20 and 28 (police did not reveal their identity).