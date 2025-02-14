Failed to get your impounded vehicle released in 37 days? Authorities may auction it

New Delhi: If your vehicle has been impounded by traffic police and you have not got it released within 37 days, authorities may auction it, with the Delhi government coming up with draft amendments in its parking management rules, a move that is aimed at addressing space crunch.

The transport department has proposed bringing down existing 90 day-period to one month for the owner of impounded vehicle to

get it released, an official said on Thursday.

In a recent draft notification for amendment of rules, the department has sought objections and suggestions of stakeholders over the proposed

Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking (Amendment) Rules, 2024. The draft amendment along with the feedback of people will be taken into consideration by the Delhi government in one month period from date of publication of the draft notification, the official said.

In the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2019, Section 16 provides for 90 days time period for getting an impounded vehicle released within 90 days. If not, a 15 day-notice is served and if the vehicle is still not released by its owner, the impounding agency puts it to public auction.

The draft amends 90 days time period to 30 days and the notice period is further shortened to seven days.

In case, the impounded or towed away vehicle is a registered vehicle and is not released by its owner within a period of 30 days, a notice of seven

days will be served to the registered owner.

If such vehicles are still not released, the impounding agency will put it to public auction, the amended rules said.

In case of the unregistered or deregistered vehicles, the time period for getting such vehicles released will be 10 days after which a notice of seven days will be served on the owner. Such vehicles will be put to public auction if still not released.

The transport department officials said there are three pits for keeping towed away, impounded vehicles for various violations.

On an average, 50-60 impounded vehicles reach the pits every day and parking space is overcrowded.

The proposed amendment in rules will help free limited parking space for such vehicles, they said.