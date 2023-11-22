Factory worker stabbed to death in robbery bid

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by five people in a robbery bid near the Mangolpuri Railway Station in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.



According to police records, the stabbing was reported

to police on Monday at 8.57 p.m.

The victim, Bihar-native Manjay Paswan, lived in Bahadurgarh in Haryana and used to work at a footwear factory in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Jitender, who was with Paswan at the time of the incident, said they both were crossing the station platform when around five people coming from the opposite side tried to rob them, the DCP said.

Both parties got into a scuffle and the gang attacked the two with knives. While Jitender escaped, Paswan was caught and stabbed.

After sometime, when Jitender returned with four to five passersby, he found Paswan lying on the railway track in a bloodied state with injuries to his neck, Chiram said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered at Paschim Vihar West Police Station in connection with the killing, they said.

An investigation is underway in the matter, police said.