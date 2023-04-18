Factory worker killed by robbers

Gurugram: A 36-year-old factory worker was allegedly attacked with stones and killed before being robbed by unidentified people here, police said on Monday.

Jinder Singh, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, was found lying in a pool of blood near a warehouse in sector 37 on Sunday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Moni Kumari, the wife of the deceased, her husband worked at a garment factory in sector 37. He had gone to a market on Saturday night but did not return till the next day.

When she called him on his mobile phone, it was switched off. She then went out to look for him and found the body with injuries on the head and mouth, according to the complaint lodged by the woman.