Factory worker held for killing 11-yr-old: Cops

NEW DELHI: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a 20-year-old factory worker after she went to collect pending tiffin payment in Wazirabad, north Delhi, police said on Saturday. Her family had reported her missing on November 21, prompting police to scan CCTV footage and register a kidnapping case.

Around noon the next day, her body was found in the Khadar area with visible injuries suggesting homicide.

A family member identified her soon after. CCTV analysis showed the girl interacting with a factory worker, leading investigators to him.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed, and police recovered mud- and blood-stained clothes linking him to the crime. Officers said sexual assault is suspected, but confirmation awaits the post-mortem report. Relevant sections have been added to the FIR.