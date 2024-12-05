Factory worker held for fatal stabbing in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old factory worker for the brutal murder of a man over a dispute between friends.

The accused has been identified as Sumit alias Khachra (22), a resident of Om Vihar Colony, Bankner, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest, made in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was in connection with an FIR registered at Narela PS under Section 103(1) BNS. On the morning of December 2, Gagandeep, a local resident, witnessed Sumit fatally stabbing Uttam multiple times with a knife before fleeing.

The attack stemmed from a personal dispute between the accused and the victim. The violent crime, committed in broad daylight, prompted an intensive manhunt by the Outer North District police.

Inspector Sharma’s team, based in Sector 18, Rohini, specialised in tracking absconding criminals.

Intelligence gathered by ASI Ashok and HC Kapil led to a tip-off about Sumit’s whereabouts in Meerut. A coordinated raid, with technical support from SI Pradeep Godara and ASI Devender, resulted in his arrest in Bitawda village. During questioning, Sumit confessed to a dispute with Uttam and Sahil following an alcohol-fueled altercation.

Humiliated, he purchased a dagger and fatally attacked Uttam. A resident of Om Vihar Colony, Sumit worked at a Kundli factory. Despite having no prior criminal record, he was known for his volatile temper and

alcohol dependency.