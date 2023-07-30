Factory supervisor killed in Noida as lift cable snaps

A factory supervisor died in an accident when the lift he was riding dropped two floors after the cable snapped, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, following which Kamlesh (29) was taken to a nearby hospital by his colleagues but later succumbed to injuries during treatment, a police officer said.

Kamlesh hailed from Jaunpur district and worked as a supervisor in the textile factory located in Sector 63 here, the officer added. According to police, the lift whose cable snapped was installed to carry clothes and had a weighing capacity of only 15 kg. The supervisor allegedly ignored the weighing capacity of the elevator before riding it. When the cable snapped, the lift had a free fall from the second floor to the ground floor, the police said. The body was handed over to the deceased’s family member after post-mortem, they added.