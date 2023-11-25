Factory making spurious ghee of well-known brands busted

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the District Investigation Unit (DIU) and Vigilance unit of Dwarka district have dismantled a factory engaged in the production of counterfeit ghee, boldly packaged in wrappers and cartons emblazoned with the logos of renowned brands, officials informed on Friday.



Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, stated that the raid, conducted on November 19 in Dichaun Kalan, Delhi, revealed a clandestine operation manufacturing and distributing artificial ghee under the guise of trusted names such as Patanjali Ghee, Mother Dairy ghee, Amul ghee, and Naksh Dairy products.

Two workers, Arjun (19) a resident of Gwalior, MP, and Prince (16), a native of Datia, MP were present at the site during the raid. When questioned about the authority letters for the respective brands, they failed to produce any documentation. Subsequently, a case under section 63/65 Copyrights Act has been registered initiating a thorough investigation.

Authorities are actively pursuing efforts to apprehend Sumit, the alleged owner of the illicit factory.

This significant operation was executed as part of the DIU and Vigilance unit’s ongoing efforts to combat copyright and trademark infringement cases, responding to complaints from rightful brand owners.

Under the recently launched ‘Brand Protection’ drive, a joint team raided the premises, bringing to light a massive production setup dedicated to the manufacturing and packaging of counterfeit ghee, Harsha Vardhan mentioned.

During the raid, investigators uncovered a plethora of incriminating evidence, including one Aluminum Tub containing a ghee-like substance, electronic weighing machines, a burning stove, and tetra pack boxes (500 ml and 1000 ml) featuring the branding of well-known companies like Mother Dairy, Amul, Milkfood, Naksh Dairy, and more. The factory, allegedly owned by Sumit, the nephew of Umed Singh, was being operated in Dichaun Kalan, DCP confirmed.

The police have recovered 4,900 wrappers of Mother Dairy packaging, 120 cartons with Mother Dairy labels, 4 liters of ghee packed in Mother Dairy packs, and 231 empty packs of Patanjali ghee, 100 cartons with Amol Ghee labels, 1,245 tetra pack boxes with Amul Ghee labels, 1,568 inner plastic pouches of tetra pack with Amul Ghee labels, packing machine, weight machine, among others.

Further, investigation is underway, the official added.