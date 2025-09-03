Facial recognition, extra cops for CM’s Jan Sunwai

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will resume the ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office on Wednesday, amid beefed-up security arrangements including the deployment of plain-clothed policemen and screening of individuals with a facial recognition system, officials said on Tuesday.

The public hearings by the chief minister, in which she met people, redressed their grievances and helped them at her camp office, were interrupted after an attack on her by a Rajkot resident on August 20. “The Jan Sunwai will be held at the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan from 8 am to 10 am, during which the chief minister will meet and interact with the public in a systematic manner,” a Delhi government officer said.

Instructions have been issued notifying that unnecessary movement of people during the chief minister’s attendance will not be

allowed, to ensure a crowd is not formed. Officers and security personnel will

closely follow her during interactions, he said.