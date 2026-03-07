‘Faansi Ghar’ row escalates as Kejriwal appears before panel

New Delhi: The controversy over the alleged “Faansi Ghar” inside the Delhi Assembly premises intensified on Friday as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla appeared before the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to record their statements, while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia failed to appear once again despite earlier assurances.



The committee is examining the authenticity of the structure referred to as the “Faansi Ghar”, which was inaugurated on August 9, 2022 within the Assembly complex. According to the committee chairperson Pradyuman Singh Rajput, the three leaders appeared before the panel after repeated absences and recorded their versions under oath.

Rajput said the committee had sought historical proof for the claim that the structure functioned as a gallows during the British period. “It is deeply concerning that those who held such high constitutional offices could not present a single factual document or piece of evidence before the Committee today to support their claims,” he said. He added that by making claims about a “Faansi Ghar” without historical proof, they had “misled the public and insulted the memory of our martyrs”.

Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta also criticised the former AAP leadership, alleging that a “false narrative” was created about the Assembly complex. He said misleading information about the existence of the gallows had been used “to misguide the public on issues of governance and education”. Gupta added that “they have committed contempt of the House and breached privilege by repeatedly not appearing before the committee”.

Responding after appearing before the panel, Kejriwal rejected the allegations and accused the BJP government of ignoring pressing civic issues. “BJP is not concerned about Delhi’s problems, but about proving ‘Phansi Ghar’ to be a ‘tiffin room’, thereby insulting freedom fighters,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed the structure was identified in 2022 during the tenure of then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. “Through the efforts of the then Speaker, it came to light that there was a phansi ghar in the Assembly where the British used to hang freedom fighters,” he said.

He also criticised the state government, saying, “Roads in Delhi are broken, power cuts are happening and hospitals lack medicines, but the BJP government has no concern for people’s issues.”

Meanwhile, AAP leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly alleging that several opposition MLAs were prevented from entering the premises and that Kejriwal’s security personnel were not allowed inside during the committee proceedings.