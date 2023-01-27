Eye on 2024 LS polls: Delhi BJP executive meet begins

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP’s two-day executive committee meeting began here on Friday with a call for reaching out to the masses in the next 400 days to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



Addressing party leaders and office-bearers, BJP vice president and in-charge of Delhi unit affairs, Baijayant Jay Panda said the party is coming up with a mobile application to assess the performance of those holding different posts in the party organisation.

In his address, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called upon party workers to dedicate next 400 days to contact programmes at ground level to ensure the saffron party’s victory in the general elections slated for next year.

He asked the workers to “change their attitude” and reach down to booth level to work for organisational expansion and expose alleged corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Sachdeva also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the Delhi BJP unit for making good arrangements for the recently-held national executive meeting of the party in the city.

“The party workers should take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and work for organisational expansion of the party at booth-level for winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 elections,” Panda said in the party statement.

Meanwhile, all 14 district presidents of Delhi BJP presented reports of their districts’ political activities and performance during the recent MCD polls at the meeting.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri introduced a political resolution in the meeting. The proposal slamming the Kejriwal government for its “corruption” and lauding the BJP-ruled Centre for its different welfare and infrastructure initiatives will be deliberated on the second day of the executive meeting, party leaders said.

The meeting was attended by BJP’s national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Delhi organisational secretary Siddharthan, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, MLA Vijendra Gupta, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay and Adesh Gupta, former Union minister Vijay Goel, among others. Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said the second day of the executive committee meeting will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Saturday. Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP’s national general secretary Sunil Bansal will address the valedictory session.