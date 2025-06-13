‘Extremely painful’: CM on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called the plane crash in Ahmedabad “extremely painful and shocking” and prayed for the safety of all the passengers onboard.

The London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday

afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

“The news of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful and shocking. I express my deepest condolences to all the passengers and their families.

“I pray to God for the safety of all passengers and for the speedy recovery of the injured. In this difficult time, we stand with full

sensitivity with all the affected families,” she

said in a post on X in Hindi.