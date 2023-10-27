Extortionist arrested for targeting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner

New Delhi: A sensational case of extortion and threats against well-known YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav has been resolved with the arrest of the accused.



The Gurugram Police had received the information through the complaint at Sector 53 Police Station.

The accused was identified as Zakir (25) son of Sakir Makrani resident of Antul Darwaja, near Mahalakshmi Oil Mill, Vad Nagar, Gujarat.

The accused works at RTO with his father.

According to the Police, Elvish Yadav, who gained fame as the winner of Big Boss OTT-2 and resident of Wazirabad, Gurugram, and his manager/ friend received a series of threatening messages on their mobile phones, demanding a staggering Rs one crore.

The extortionists initially asked for Rs 40 lakh but soon escalated the demand to Rs 1 crore. The messages also contained severe threats should the money not be transferred.

In response to this complaint, the Gurugram police initiated a case under sections 384 and 387 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 Police Station, Gurugram.

The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police spearheaded the investigation. Law enforcement swiftly collected crucial information related to the accused.

During the initial interrogation, it came to light that Zakir had been working as an RTO agent. He confessed to having watched a YouTube video of Elvish Yadav and, for dubious motives, decided to extort money.

To execute his scheme, Zakir procured a counterfeit SIM card for Rs 1,400 and used it to send the threatening messages that led to the complaint.

Law enforcement not only arrested Zakir but also seized the SIM card and a mobile phone, both of which were used in the alleged extortion scheme.

The case is now poised to move forward as the accused is set to be presented before the court as per the legal procedures, while the investigation continues.

This case highlights the potential dangers faced by public figures and the swift action taken by the police to bring the accused to justice.