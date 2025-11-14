Extortion plot foiled; three arrested: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested three men in connection with an extortion and firing incident in East Delhi, identifying Zaheer alias Asif alias Guddu (32), Farukh (26), and Salman alias Laddan (30) as the accused.

The case originated from a complaint by Kunal Arora, who reported that on November 2, around 11 p.m., two helmeted assailants fired at his home’s main door while a third stood watch. The attackers called out for his brother “Bunty” before fleeing on a motorcycle. An FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered at Farsh Bazar Police Station.

A joint team from the Special Staff and local police traced and arrested the trio through technical and human intelligence inputs. During custody, Zaheer led police to Yamuna Khadar near Geeta Colony, where a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered. He tried to snatch an officer’s weapon and was shot in the leg. The firing was allegedly ordered by bookie Sachin alias Golu after a failed Rs 30 lakh extortion bid.