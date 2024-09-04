Extortion case in Narela leads to dramatic police shootout

NEW DELHI: A case of extortion in Narela escalated into a dramatic police shootout, resulting in the apprehension of three suspects, including one who sustained a gunshot wound. The accused were identified as Vinay (30) son of Naresh resident of Punjabi colony, Narela, Vijay (32) son of Dharampal resident of District Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and Sarvan Kumar (31).

Rajiv Singh (38), a Narela resident and worker, reported a threatening call demanding Rs. 4 lakh to the local police on Monday. He recognized the caller as one of the men who had previously abducted and coerced him into paying Rs. 3.4 lakh in February 2024. Singh had not reported that incident out of fear but decided to file a complaint when threats resurfaced. An FIR was registered under extortion, criminal conspiracy, and Arms Act sections. A special task force, led by ACP Yashpal Singh, including Inspector Pawan Yadav and others, launched an operation in Narela. They apprehended suspects Vinay and Vijay, with Vinay allegedly opening fire on police and being shot in the knee. A third suspect, Sarvan Kumar, was also arrested for leaking information to the extortionists.