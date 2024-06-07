‘Extensive campaigns indicate CM Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment’

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi court has denied interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing liquor policy case. The decision, made by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, was based on the grounds that Kejriwal’s health conditions are not severe enough to warrant bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Kejriwal had requested a seven-day interim bail on medical grounds, citing diabetes and the need for tests to determine ketone levels and weight loss. However, Judge Baweja noted that neither diabetes nor type-2 diabetes qualifies as a serious or life-threatening condition. The court highlighted Kejriwal’s active participation in extensive campaigning during elections as evidence that his health is not critically compromised.

“Extensive campaigning tours and related events indicate that Kejriwal does not appear to be suffering from any serious or life-threatening ailment to entitle him to the beneficial provisions under Section 45 of PMLA,” the judge stated.

The court also dismissed Kejriwal’s argument that he needed bail for diagnostic tests, asserting that such tests could be conducted while he is in custody. “The ground for interim bail for conducting tests to determine ketone levels or weight loss stands on an even weaker footing than a medical ground,” the court remarked. To ensure Kejriwal’s health concerns are addressed, the court directed the Medical Board of AIIMS to be reconstituted, if necessary, to examine him and prescribe appropriate diagnostic tests within three days. The Jail Authorities have been instructed to facilitate these tests without delay and to provide any necessary treatment as prescribed by the Medical Board.

Kejriwal, who was produced in court via video conference from Tihar Jail, has been in judicial custody since March 21, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1 and surrendered the following day. He has now been remanded to judicial custody until June 19, when he will be produced before the vacation judge at 2 pm.

The ED recently filed a supplementary chargesheet in the money laundering case, naming both Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party as accused. The court has reserved its order on the cognizance of this seventh supplementary chargesheet.

Kejriwal’s regular bail plea is scheduled for a hearing on June 7. The court’s decision on this matter will be closely watched, given the political implications and the ongoing scrutiny of the liquor policy case.