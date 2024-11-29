Explosion near Prashant Vihar hurts 1; cops intensify security

New Delhi: A low-intensity explosion occurred on Thursday near the Delhi Police Crime Branch office in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, injuring a mini-truck driver and alarming residents.

The incident marks the second blast in the area, with a previous explosion reported near a CRPF school, just one kilometre away.

According to police reports, the explosion was reported at 11:47 am near Bansiwala Sweets on PVR Road, adjacent to a small park. Police received a PCR call about the incident, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. The site is located in a busy area bordered by Virsawerkar Park, St. Margaret School, and a PVR Cinema Hall, all of which are frequented by residents during peak hours.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched, including the local police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, the crime team, fire services, National Security Guard (NSG), and ambulances. The injured mini-truck driver, who sustained minor abrasions, was taken to BSA Hospital. He was treated and discharged after receiving first aid.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the blast, though of low intensity, had the potential to cause significant damage due to its proximity to a high-density public area. Authorities also reported that a powdery substance was released from the device. Forensic teams are analysing the substance to determine its composition and potential role in the explosion.

The incident has caused widespread concern among local residents. An elderly resident, who has lived in the area for decades, expressed fear over the repeated explosions. “I have lived here for the past 85 years, and this is a very frightening situation for us. Hearing the sound of these two blasts has been unsettling,” the resident told Millennium Post.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings and are exploring whether the explosions were part of a coordinated effort. Despite no significant damage or casualties, the incidents have raised security concerns and highlighted vulnerabilities in urban safety measures.

In response to the incidents, Delhi Police have assured residents that security measures are being tightened. Increased patrolling and vigilance have been implemented to prevent further incidents and restore public confidence.

The explosions have sparked political reactions, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to maintain law and order. She condemned the blast as indicative of a breakdown in safety measures, highlighting it as the second such incident in the same locality within two months.

Atishi criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him accountable for the deteriorating situation. “This is a breakdown of law and order in the national Capital. The BJP and Amit Shah are failing in their only responsibility in the Capital,” she stated.

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in, lamenting the growing insecurity in Delhi. “There is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Women feel unsafe after 7 pm, and parents are worried about their daughters going outside,”

Kejriwal said.

As Delhi approaches its assembly elections in February, tensions between AAP and the BJP over law and order

are intensifying.