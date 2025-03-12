Experts stress on women-centric preventive diagnostics

NEW DELHI: At a Roundtable Conference on Integrated Diagnostics & Women’s Health healthcare experts stressed on the need for early testing as abysmally low number of women in India undergo screening for cervical cancer.

The event, hosted by Mahajan Imaging & Labs, brought together distinguished medical professionals, social advocates, and industry leaders to discuss the pressing need for gender-sensitive health care policies and women-centric preventive diagnostics.

Alarmingly, statistics revealed that only 1 percent of women in India undergo screening for cervical cancer, a stark contrast to the World Health Organisation’s target of 70 percent. Breast and oral cancer screening rates are similarly low, underscoring a significant gap in early detection efforts.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, emphasised the need for inclusive healthcare, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

While speaking to Millennium Post she said, “Awareness about women’s health among rural women is the need of the hour. Women are caretakers of the family. If the woman is well then all in the family is well. Hygiene, health, menstrual cycle, menopause, are all part of women’s healthcare that they have to look after themselves. As they care for others’ health, they must mind their own health.”

She called for accessible preventive care without stigma, urging women across India to prioritise screenings for breast cancer, cervical cancer, and mental health. “Healthcare equity begins with ensuring that every woman, especially those with disabilities, has access to preventive care,” Dr. Nadda said.

Former cricket captain and Padmashree awardee Kapil Dev also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of grassroots initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility. He highlighted how preventive screenings could save lives and emphasised the role of community empowerment in promoting better health outcomes. “Health and education go hand in hand,” he remarked, drawing attention to the need for comprehensive health programmes in every community.

Dr. Neerja Bhatla, a prominent gynecologist and oncosurgeon, shared her insights on prevalent health issues among Indian women, such as anemia and various cancers. She emphasised the need for early screening, particularly through HPV testing, to reduce the burden of cervical cancer.

Dr. Shelly Mahajan, lab director at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, highlighted the transformative role of data-driven diagnostics in early disease detection, while Dr. Harsh Mahajan, the founder of the institute, emphasised the future of integrated diagnostics in revolutionizing women’s healthcare.

The event also featured inspiring testimony from cancer survivor Gunjita Dhawan, who shared how early detection and community advocacy played a crucial role in her recovery. “Regular health checks lead to better quality of life,” she said.