Experts sound alarm on rising mental health issues in digital times

New Delhi: In an age where screens illuminate every waking moment, the fine line between connection and confinement grows increasingly blurred. Technology has become the pulse of modern existence powering communication, work, and leisure but it has also quietly rewired the human mind. Experts now warn that the digital age, while empowering in countless ways, has become one of the most significant challenges to mental well-being, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

According to Dr. Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director, Psychiatry, “Digital life has redefined our relationship with ourselves and others. The constant pursuit of validation, exposure to curated realities, and endless connectivity create an emotional fatigue that our brains were never designed to handle.”

The phenomenon of “doomscrolling” - the obsessive consumption of negative news- has further compounded the psychological burden. With every distressing headline, the mind remains on high alert, triggering chronic stress and anxiety. “It’s not just information overload, it’s emotional overload,” she says, highlighting that sleep deprivation and irritability are common side effects.

For adolescents, the digital storm is even more intense. Dr. Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, emphasises that teenagers today are navigating identity formation in the glare of social media. “Online comparison, cyberbullying, and the pressure to maintain a perfect image are quietly eroding self-esteem,” she notes. The result is a generation that is simultaneously hyperconnected and deeply lonely. While they interact with hundreds online, in-person conversations, empathy, and shared moments often get lost.