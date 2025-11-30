Expert highlights early signs of mental health concerns in children

New Delhi: A senior psychiatrist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Rajesh Sagar, has underlined the urgent need for parents and educators to recognise early indicators of mental health issues among children, he detailed the growing factors contributing to psychological distress in young individuals and emphasised timely intervention.

Dr Sagar noted that a child’s immediate surroundings both at home and in school play a crucial role in shaping mental well-being. Stressful academic environments, inconsistent parenting styles, or strained relationships between teachers and students can contribute significantly to emotional disturbances. Personal problems, unresolved conflicts, and lack of communication further intensify vulnerability.

Highlighting modern lifestyle challenges, Dr Sagar pointed to excessive mobile phone use as an emerging trigger. Continuous exposure to screens can lead to behavioural issues, irritability, sleep disturbances and withdrawal from real-world interactions. He added that prolonged digital engagement often masks underlying emotional struggles.

According to Dr Sagar, early detection is essential. Parents and teachers should be alert to noticeable changes in behaviour such as persistent sadness, loss of interest in routine activities, frequent complaints of headaches, declining academic performance, or sudden mood swings. Such signs, he stressed, should not be overlooked. He called for greater awareness and support systems.