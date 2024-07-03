Expanding green cover: Delhi govt to launch plantation drive from July 11

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government is set to launch a major plantation and distribution campaign starting July 11, aimed at expanding the green cover in Delhi.



Environment minister Gopal Rai will inaugurate the campaign in the Narela Assembly constituency. This initiative, running until August 9 in its first phase, will see the planting and distribution of over 64 lakh saplings across 30 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Minister Gopal Rai emphasised the critical need for such a campaign during a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat.

“Pollution is always present as a big challenge in Delhi. After the formation of our government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we have worked continuously to reduce the pollution level of Delhi through dedicated efforts by the department,” he said.

He noted that these efforts have resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels and a significant expansion of the city’s green belt.

Highlighting the urgency brought by climate change, Rai remarked, “The sharp impact of this rapid climate change is now directly affecting lives and is evident in every season. The only solution, the biggest help for humans, is plants, the green belts. Only green areas can save us from the wrath of nature.”

The plantation drive is a key component of the Delhi government’s Summer Action Plan. Rai recalled the government’s election promise to plant 2 crore trees in five years, a target they have nearly achieved in their fourth year with the help of 21 green agencies.

This year’s campaign targets planting and distributing 64 lakh trees, with a special focus on medicinal plants. “We feel that there is an need to plant more trees. Last year, we had set a target of planting 52 lakh trees, but this year we have set a target of planting/distributing 64 lakh trees,” Rai said. The Forest Department will spearhead this effort.

The campaign will also feature free distribution of over 7,74,000 plants across the city. Rai outlined the schedule for the plant distribution program, which will take place from July 11 to August 9 in various constituencies including Narela, Bawana, Bijwasan, Palam, and many others.

Rai appealed to the residents of Delhi to actively participate in the campaign. “The government is making efforts at its level. But I believe that if we all include tree plantation in our culture and daily life,

then I think we will be able to get rid of this problem of pollution,” he urged.

The initiative represents a significant step in the city’s ongoing efforts to improve air quality and combat climate change. By involving the community in this green mission, the Delhi government aims to create a sustainable and healthier environment for its residents.