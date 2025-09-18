Exhibition on PM’s life & vision inaugurated at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra on Wednesday inaugurated a special exhibition titled “Service is the Resolve, India First the Inspiration – 75 Years, An Experience

and An Exhibition” at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

The exhibition chronicles the Prime Minister’s journey from his childhood to his role as a global leader, highlighting his transformative initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Vocal for Local, and Make in India. A short film, “Chalo Jeeten Hai” based on Modi’s childhood, was also screened.

Speaker Vijender Gupta described Modi’s leadership as transformative, rooted in moral conviction and service. “For him, governance is not administration but a sacred trust. His vision of New India reflects confidence, heritage, innovation, and progress,” Gupta said, adding that Atmanirbhar Bharat has strengthened India’s resilience across defence, technology, renewable energy, and healthcare.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, and other MLAs attended the event.

The exhibition will remain open to the public till October 2, offering citizens an opportunity to draw inspiration from the Prime Minister’s life and ideals. A tree plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ will also be held at the Assembly premises on Thursday.