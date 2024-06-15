Executive Magistrate among four held for fake caste certificates

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four individuals, including Executive Magistrate Narender Pal Singh, for illegally issuing caste certificates (SC/ST & OBC) to non-reserved category applicants. The accused, Sourabh Gupta, Chetan Yadav, Waris Ali, and Singh, were part of a scheme revealed by an anonymous tip.



On March 13 and 20, decoy applicants paid Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 3,000 respectively to obtain fake OBC certificates, which were uploaded on the Delhi Government’s portal.

Following these operations, Inspector Sunil Kalkhande led a team that arrested Gupta on May 9 in Sangam Vihar, with incriminating evidence found on his phone. Further investigations led to the arrests of Yadav, Ali, and Singh.

The group started the operation in January 2024, issuing fake certificates for a fee. Significant evidence, including laptops, mobile phones, and over a hundred illegal certificates, was seized.