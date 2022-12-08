Excise policy: Court extends Amit Arora's ED custody by 7 days

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday extended by seven days the custodial interrogation of businessman Amit Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.



Special Judge N K Nagpal passed the order on a plea moved by the ED as the accused was produced before the court after the expiry of his seven-day custody.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta appeared for the ED, which claimed that Arora needed to be quizzed further to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Arora was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 29.

The ED told the court that the accused was required to be confronted with other co-accused and evidence collected during the investigation.

It said that on the basis of the investigation conducted so far, Arora was involved in activity connected to the acquisition, possession and use of the proceeds of crime.

It further claimed that the accused did not cooperate in the investigation and withheld information which was in his exclusive knowledge and extremely relevant to the probe.

The agency added that huge digital and physical records have been seized during the search operations conducted till date which it needed to confront Arora with.