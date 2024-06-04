Excise policy cases: SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict dismissing his bail pleas in cases lodged by the ED and CBI in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.



As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a vacation bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta is scheduled to hear Sisodia’s pleas on Tuesday.

In a major setback to Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, the high court had on May 21 dismissed his bail applications in separate cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged liquor scam, saying the matter involved grave misuse of power and breach of public trust by him.

Manish Sisodia’s conduct amounted to a “great betrayal of democratic principles”, the high court had

said, adding he allegedly indulged in destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence.

The Delhi high court had said Sisodia was a very powerful and influential person within the power corridors of the Delhi government as he held 18 portfolios in the city dispensation.